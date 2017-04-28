BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 28 The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,975.67. The S&P 500 gained 1.91 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,390.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.12 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,072.06. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.