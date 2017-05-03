BRIEF-Oceanic Iron Ore says Alan Gorman resigned as president, CEO
* Oceanic iron ore corp - company announces that alan gorman has resigned as president, ceo and director of the company
May 3 Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by Apple after the index-heavyweight reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.29 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,906.6. The S&P 500 lost 6.52 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,384.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.02 points, or 0.34 percent, to 6,074.34. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Microsoft says board amended sections of bylaws, to change quorum for meetings of board and its committees from a majority to fifty percent of members Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rx1YcW) Further company coverage:
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's CEO job.