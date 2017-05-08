* S&P gains 2 points to hit record intraday high
* Straight Path surges on higher offer from unnamed bidder
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 8 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost
ground after touching record highs on Monday as investors looked
for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely
expected victory in the French presidential election.
Currency markets were in sharp focus, with the euro hitting
a six-month high against the dollar after Macron comfortably
defeated far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen who had threatened
to take France out of the European Union.
"We're sitting here waiting for additional information to
digest for the balance of this week. But we remain largely
constructive of the equity market and view that the path of
least resistance is higher," said Bill Northey, chief investment
officer at Private Client Group of U.S. Bank.
At 11:02 a.m. ET (1502 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 13.86 points, or 0.07 percent, at
20,993.08.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.19 points, or 0.15
percent, at 6,091.57, after hitting a record high of 6,106.11.
The S&P 500 was down 3.08 points, or 0.12 percent, at
2,396.21, reversing from an all-time high of 2,401.36.
The index has not moved more than 0.4 percent in the past 10
trading days, despite a flurry of quarterly earnings.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with energy
rising the most by 0.35 percent on the back of higher
oil prices.
Utilities and other defensive sectors were firmly
in the red.
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said the
central bank's goals were largely met and a slow withdrawal of
the Fed from the bond market would not harm the U.S.
economy.
However, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said strong
bond demand and low labor force growth would keep a lid on
interest rates.
Shares of Kate Spade rose 8.2 percent to $18.36
after bigger rival Coach Inc said it would buy the
company for $2.4 billion. Coach shares rose 5.8 percent.
Straight Path surged 32 percent to $212.55 after an
unnamed telecommunications company raised its offer to buy the
wireless spectrum holder for about $3.1 billion, trumping a bid
by AT&T. Sources told Reuters that the bidder was Verizon
.
Tyson Foods was the biggest S&P loser, down nearly 5
percent after the meat processor reported a slump in quarterly
profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,736
to 1,018. On the Nasdaq, 1,590 issues fell and 1,062 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 38 52-week highs and two lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 85 highs and 29 lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)