May 9 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at
record highs on Tuesday amid rising appetite for riskier assets
following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential
election and a strong U.S. corporate earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.72 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 21,022, the S&P 500 was up 1.95
points, or 0.081271 percent, at 2,401.33 and the Nasdaq
composite was up 7.64 points, or 0.13 percent, at
6,110.30.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)