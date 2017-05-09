May 9 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Tuesday amid rising appetite for riskier assets following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election and a strong U.S. corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.72 points, or 0.05 percent, at 21,022, the S&P 500 was up 1.95 points, or 0.081271 percent, at 2,401.33 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.64 points, or 0.13 percent, at 6,110.30. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)