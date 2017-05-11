BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
May 11 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the consumer discretionary sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.22 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,900.89, the S&P 500 was down 6.09 points, or 0.253789 percent, at 2,393.54 and the Nasdaq composite was down 19.07 points, or 0.31 percent, at 6,110.07. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
June 19 U.S. activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC on Monday urged the management of Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co to explore options including the sale of its real estate assets and taking the company private.
* Aberdeen reports shareholders' equity of $0.36 per share and first quarter financial results