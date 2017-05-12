BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
May 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as gains in technology stocks were offset by declines in financials.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.18 points, or 0.12 percent, at 20,894.24, the S&P 500 was down 2.93 points, or 0.122367 percent, at 2,391.51 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.45 points, or 0.04 percent, at 6,118.41. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.