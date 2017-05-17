BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday after reports of a leaked memo by former FBI chief James Comey caused alarm on Capitol Hill, raising questions about whether President Donald Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation.
Trump asked Comey to end a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties with Russia, according to the reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 172.66 points, or 0.82 percent, at 20,807.09, the S&P 500 was down 18.86 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,381.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 58.66 points, or 0.95 percent, at 6,111.22. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.