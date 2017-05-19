BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.17 percent, at 20,697.13, the S&P 500 was up 6.46 points, or 0.273067 percent, at 2,372.18 and the Nasdaq composite was up 19.85 points, or 0.33 percent, at 6,074.98. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico on Monday auctioned two-thirds of the shallow water oil and gas blocks up for grabs in the latest round of its energy market opening, surpassing the cautious estimates officials made last week.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.