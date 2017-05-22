* Ford gains after CEO replacement
* Defense stocks rise on Saudi Arabia arms deal
* Oil prices higher on OPEC output cut hopes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 22 Wall Street was higher in late morning
trading on Monday, boosted by technology shares and as defense
stocks rose after a multi-billion dollar arms deal between the
United States and Saudi Arabia.
President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend
and sealed $110 billion in deals in which Riyadh will buy U.S.
arms to help it counter Iran, with options running as high as
$350 billion over 10 years.
Shares of defense firms such as General Dynamics,
Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin were
up between 1 percent and 2.2 percent.
"The bar for success has been set extremely low for
President Trump and it seems that he's been able to meet that
over the weekend," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Trump's visit is his first foreign trip since taking office
and one the White House hopes will shift the focus away from
domestic controversies such as his firing of a former FBI head
last week and reports of his administration's links to Russia.
"The commentary on what happened in Saudi Arabia, most of
it, was good. Because we were down last week because of
political news the inverse is true too: that nothing bad
happened over the weekend in political news."
At 10:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 79.39 points, or 0.38 percent, at 20,884.23, the
S&P 500 was up 7.16 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,388.89
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 31.16 points, or 0.51
percent, at 6,114.86.
Gains were broad based, with nine of the 11 S&P sectors
trading higher, led by the tech sector's 0.55 and
industrials index's 0.50 percent rise.
Boeing was the biggest boost on the Dow. Amazon's
near 1 percent rise was the biggest positive influence on the
S&P and the Nasdaq.
Forrest said that while strong earnings and mostly positive
economic data will help provide support, the market will
continue to be susceptible in the near term to political
developments and what it means for Trump's agenda for tax cuts
and higher infrastructure spending.
Also bolstering the market was a 1 percent gain in oil
prices due to confidence that top exporters will this week agree
to extend supply curbs, or even be deepen cuts.
Ford was up 1.7 percent at $11.05 after the automaker
named James Hackett, who heads its unit developing self-driving
cars, as chief executive, responding to investors' growing
unease about its stock price and prospects.
Berkshire Hathaway was up about 0.8
percent after Barron's said on Saturday the conglomerate's stock
could see double digit gains over the next year and a half even
if Chairman Warren Buffett decided to retire.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,798
to 938. On the Nasdaq, 1,621 issues rose and 999 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 31 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 74 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)