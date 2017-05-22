* Defense stocks gain on U.S.-Saudi Arabia arms deal
* General Dynamics, Raytheon, Lockheed hit record highs
* Oil prices higher on OPEC output cut hopes
* Ford gains on CEO change, broader management shake-up
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 22 Wall Street extended gains in early
afternoon trading on Monday, boosted by technology shares and as
defense companies rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia
signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend
and sealed $110 billion in deals through which Riyadh will buy
U.S. arms to help it counter Iran, with options running as high
as $350 billion over 10 years.
Shares of defense firms General Dynamics, Raytheon
, and Lockheed Martin all hit record highs before
easing to trade up between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent. Boeing
was up 1.5 percent and the biggest boost on the Dow.
"The bar for success has been set extremely low for
President Trump and it seems that he's been able to meet that
over the weekend," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research
analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Trump's visit is his first foreign trip since taking office
and one the White House hopes will shift the focus away from
domestic controversies such as his firing of a former FBI head
last week and reports of his administration's links to Russia.
"Because we were down last week because of political news,
the inverse is true too: that nothing bad happened over the
weekend in political news," Forrest said.
At 12:36 p.m. ET (1636 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 94.7 points, or 0.46 percent, at 20,899.54, the
S&P 500 was up 11.55 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,393.28
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 42.09 points, or 0.69
percent, at 6,125.79.
Gains were broad based, with ten of the eleven S&P sectors
trading higher, led by the tech sector's 0.83 increase
and the industrials index's 0.67 percent rise.
Amazon, Microsoft and Apple were
the biggest drivers on the S&P and the Nasdaq.
While the strong earnings season and positive economic data
will help provide support, the market will continue to be
susceptible to political developments and what they mean for
Trump's agenda of tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending.
"Investors are growing skeptical," Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago, said in a
note.
"The likelihood of President Trump's pro-growth agenda
getting signed into law is fading as the Administration and
Congress fends off and sorts out the constant barrage of
headlines."
Also bolstering the market was a 0.8 percent gain in oil
prices on rising confidence that top exporters will this week
agree to extend supply curbs, or even deepen cuts.
Ford was up 1.7 percent at $11.05 after the automaker
named James Hackett, who heads its unit developing self-driving
cars, as chief executive, responding to investors' growing
unease about its stock price and prospects.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,928
to 892. On the Nasdaq, 1,740 issues rose and 987 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 39 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 86 new highs and 38 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)