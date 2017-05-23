* Autozone's weak report weighs on auto part retailers
* Single-family home sales, manufacturing data disappoint
* S&P 500 tops 2,400 pts for first time since Wednesday
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P up 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.02 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 23 Wall Street edged higher in early
afternoon on Tuesday, but stayed in a tight trading range, as a
boost from financial stocks was tempered by a drop in consumer
discretionary and tech stocks.
The S&P 500 briefly topped 2,400 points for the first time
since the markets' plunged last Wednesday. Since then, the three
major indexes have risen for three straight session.
But that recovery stuttered on Tuesday as investors assessed
the details of President Donald Trump's first full budget plan
as well as some weak economic data.
Trump's budget called for a hike in infrastructure and
military spending, but also a raft of politically sensitive
cuts, including to healthcare and food assistance programs for
the poor, with the aim of chopping government spending by $3.6
trillion and balancing the budget over the next decade.
The budget in its current form is unlikely to be approved by
Congress, which will craft its own tax and spending plans.
Economic data showed new single-family home sales in April
tumbled from near a nine-and-a-half-year high, while
manufacturing activity for May fell to the lowest level since
September.
While the job market continues to strengthen, other pieces
of data have shown a dip in consumer sentiment and spending,
which makes up about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
"We're likely to be in a sideways period in the market for
the next few weeks as there are quite a bit of pieces of news
the market is digesting, including geopolitical developments in
Washington and globally," said Lisa Kopp, head of traditional
investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
At 12:38 p.m. ET (1638 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 34.06 points, or 0.16 percent, at 20,928.89, the
S&P 500 was up 4.36 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,398.38
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.09 points, or 0.02
percent, at 6,132.53.
The market also seemed to have shrugged off news of a
suicide attack in Britain. U.S. futures had slipped slightly on
Monday evening, before recovering, on news of the attack that
killed 22 people and wounded many more at a pop concert in the
English city of Manchester.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
utilities and financials leading the gainers.
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan provided the
biggest boost to the Dow and S&P.
Apple and Facebook dragged on the Nasdaq.
Consumer discretionary was the biggest laggard
with a 0.28 percent drop, as auto part retailers weighed.
Autozone fell 8.3 percent to $604.98 after the auto
part retailer's quarterly results came in below expectations.
Advance Auto Parts, O'Reilly Automotive and
Genuine Parts were down between 1.6 percent and 2.9
percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,770
to 1,042. On the Nasdaq, 1,418 issues rose and 1,339 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 47 new 52-week highs and seven new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 46 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Additional reporting by Gayathree
Ganesan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)