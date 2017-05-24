* Fed minutes scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. ET
* Fed fund futures steady at 83 pct odds of June rate hike
* Financial sector dips after four days of gains
* Lowe's and Tiffany drop on disappointing results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 24 U.S. stocks were modestly higher late on
Wednesday morning, aiming for a fifth straight day of gains, as
investors awaited Federal Reserve minutes of its May meeting
that could cement the chances of an interest rate hike next
month.
U.S. interest rates futures were steady. Fed funds futures
implied traders priced in about an 83 percent chance of a rate
hike in June, little changed from Tuesday's close.
Investors are also awaiting more details regarding the Fed
trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, when the central bank
releases the minutes at 2 p.m. ET (1600 GMT).
"The real take from the Fed is that a June rate hike still
seems to pretty much baked in the cake but I'm going to be
looking at guidance as how they expect to start spending down
their excess assets," said Brad McMillan, chief investment
officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Mass.
While recent economic data has been mixed, with signs of a
dip in consumer sentiment and spending, the job market continues
to strengthen. That could give the Fed impetus to continue with
its path of monetary tightening.
Data on Wednesday showed home resales fell more than
expected in April as a tight supply boosted prices and sidelined
prospective buyers. A tightening labor market and historically
low mortgage rates have helped the housing market
recovery.
McMillan said the recent mixed economic data did not concern
him as a lot of it was due to from first-quarter seasonality
issues and that he expected an improvement in the current
quarter.
At 10:56 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 31.67 points, or 0.15 percent, at 20,969.58, the S&P 500
was up 2.15 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,400.57 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 9.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at
6,148.34.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by
the materials index's 0.67 percent rise.
Financials, the index which will benefit the most
from higher interest rates, was off 0.21 percent after four days
of gains.
The consumer staples index fell 0.12 percent,
weighed down by weak report from Lowe's, the No. 2 U.S. home
improvement chain.
Lowe's dropped 4.3 percent to $78.82 after it
reported a lower-than-expected profit and comparable sales.
Bigger rival Home Depot was off 0.2 percent.
Jewelry retailer Tiffany sank 6.8 percent after
posting a surprise drop in comparable sales. Signet Jewelers
, which reports on Thursday, was down 6 percent. The two
were the biggest losers on the S&P.
At the other end was Intuit, which jumped 7.2
percent after the tax-preparation software maker posted a profit
topped estimates and also raised its revenue forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,684
to 1,011. On the Nasdaq, 1,506 issues rose and 1,107 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 33 new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 64 new highs and 32 new lows.
Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru
D'Souza)