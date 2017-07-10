FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
July 10, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 20 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as gains in technology stocks were offset by losses in banks while investors geared up for the second-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 21,371.11, the S&P 500 was down 2.91 points, or 0.119991 percent, at 2,422.27 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.48 points, or 0.04 percent, at 6,150.60. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

