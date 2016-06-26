(Corrects futures decline to percentage in second paragraph)

NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stock index futures eased slightly lower in early trading on Sunday after Britain's vote to leave the European Union sparked a sharp selloff in global markets on Friday, wiping out over $2 trillion from world equity markets.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.5 percent. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 0.5 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)