NEW YORK, June 26 U.S. stock index futures eased
slightly lower in early trading on Sunday after Britain's vote
to leave the European Union sparked a sharp selloff in global
markets on Friday, wiping out over $2 trillion from world equity
markets.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.5 percent. Dow
Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 0.5 percent
and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures fell 0.6 percent.
