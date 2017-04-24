UPDATE 2-Steel maker Nucor forecasts 2nd-qtr earnings below estimates
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, tracking a relief rally that swept through Asian and European markets, after centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.13 points, or 1.05 percent, to 20,763.89, the S&P 500 gained 25.46 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,374.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.30 points, or 1.24 percent, to 5,983.82.
The Nasdaq Composite hit intraday and closing record highs. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening