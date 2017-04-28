BRIEF-Alliance One International reports Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and fourth quarter results
NEW YORK, April 28 Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash in recent gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,940.51, the S&P 500 lost 4.58 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,384.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.33 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,047.61.
For the week, the Dow rose 1.9 percent, the S&P gained 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent.
During April, the Dow gained 1.3 percent, the S&P rose 0.9 percent and the Nasdaq jumped 2.3 percent.
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split