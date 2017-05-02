NEW YORK May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.43 points, or 0.17 percent, to end at 20,949.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.84 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,391.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.76 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,095.37. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by James Dalgleish)