UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
NEW YORK May 3 Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting and investors digested another heavy round of earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,956.32, the S&P 500 lost 3.25 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,387.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.82 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,072.55. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.