NEW YORK May 3 Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting and investors digested another heavy round of earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,956.32, the S&P 500 lost 3.25 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,387.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.82 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,072.55. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)