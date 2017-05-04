BRIEF-Exxon, Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
NEW YORK May 4 Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as a steep fall in the energy sector countered some solid earnings reports, with major stock indexes little changed after the U.S. House of Representatives passed major healthcare legislation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,951.47, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,389.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,075.34. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by James Dalgleish)
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.