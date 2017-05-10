BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of weak corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's dismissal of the FBI chief.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.27 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,941.51, the S&P 500 gained 2.62 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,399.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.56 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,129.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.