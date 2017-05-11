BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 11 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after worse-than-expected sales drops at Macy's and Kohl's sparked a selloff in department store shares and stirred fears that consumers are not spending enough to drive strong economic growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.21 points, or 0.11 percent, to 20,919.9, the S&P 500 lost 5.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,394.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.18 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,115.96. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros Further company coverage: