May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.22 points, or 0.11 percent, to 20,896.2, the S&P 500 lost 3.57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,390.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.27 points, or 0.09 percent, to 6,121.23. (Reporting By Noel Randewich and Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)