BRIEF-PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
NEW YORK May 16 The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday's session flat after a mixed set of economic data and retail earnings, while the Nasdaq hit another record closing high with help from technology stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.26 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,979.68, the S&P 500 lost 1.65 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,400.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,169.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.
June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.