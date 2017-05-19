BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
NEW YORK May 19 U.S. stocks ended up but well off the session highs on Friday after two new reports related to a U.S. federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign renewed concerns about his political future.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to 20,804.84, the S&P 500 gained 16.01 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,381.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.57 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,083.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rOGecL) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.