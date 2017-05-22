May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which gained after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.06 points, or 0.43 percent, to 20,894.9, the S&P 500 gained 12.3 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,394.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.92 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,133.62. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)