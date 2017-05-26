NEW YORK May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.62 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,078.33, the S&P 500 gained 0.63 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,415.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,210.19. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)