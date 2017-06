NEW YORK, June 1 The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow industrials set record closing highs on Thursday after a batch of economic data suggested the U.S. economy was picking up speed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 135.53 points, or 0.65 percent, to 21,144.18, the S&P 500 gained 18.26 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,430.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.31 points, or 0.78 percent, to 6,246.83. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)