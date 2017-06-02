NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a second consecutive session on Friday, boosted by gains in technology and industrial stocks that more than offset a lukewarm jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.59 points, or 0.27 percent, to 21,201.77, the S&P 500 gained 8.63 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,438.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.97 points, or 0.94 percent, to 6,305.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)