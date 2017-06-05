NEW YORK, June 5 Stocks dipped on Wall Street on Monday as a drop in Apple partly offset gains in energy and financial shares, some of the market's worst performing sectors this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.84 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,184.45, the S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,436.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.11 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,295.68. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)