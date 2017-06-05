BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 5 Stocks dipped on Wall Street on Monday as a drop in Apple partly offset gains in energy and financial shares, some of the market's worst performing sectors this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.84 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,184.45, the S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,436.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.11 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,295.68. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million