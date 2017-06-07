NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks edged up on
Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written
testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include
any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling
with last year's U.S. presidential election.
Investors were concerned that any additional revelation
could dampen already flagging momentum for President Donald
Trump's agenda of lower taxes and lax regulations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.98 points,
or 0.17 percent, to 21,173.21, the S&P 500 gained 3.8
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,433.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 22.32 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,297.38.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)