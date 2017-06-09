NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.44 points, or 0.42 percent, to 21,271.97, the S&P 500 lost 2.02 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,431.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 113.85 points, or 1.8 percent, to 6,207.92. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)