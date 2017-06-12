BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares added to last week's drop on Monday to lead a stock market decline as technology, still the best performing S&P 500 sector this year, succumbed under its own weight.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.16 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,235.81, the S&P 500 lost 2.36 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,429.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.45 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,175.47. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
June 22 U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z)
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing