NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares added to last week's drop on Monday to lead a stock market decline as technology, still the best performing S&P 500 sector this year, succumbed under its own weight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.16 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,235.81, the S&P 500 lost 2.36 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,429.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.45 points, or 0.52 percent, to 6,175.47. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)