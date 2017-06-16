UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.38 points, or 0.11 percent, to 21,384.28, the S&P 500 gained 0.69 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,433.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.74 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,151.76.
Energy sector shares helped buoy the S&P and Dow, while a 1.4 percent drop in Apple weighed on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote