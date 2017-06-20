UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil prices hurt energy stocks and retail stocks were pulled down by concerns about Amazon.com's plan to boost its apparel business.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.85 points, or 0.29 percent, to 21,467.14, the S&P 500 lost 16.43 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,437.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.98 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,188.03. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources