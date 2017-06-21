WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
NEW YORK, June 21 The S&P 500 and Dow were weighed down by falling energy stocks as oil prices fell on Wednesday and added to investor concerns about low inflation while healthcare and technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq Composite index.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53.89 points, or 0.25 percent, to end at 21,413.25, the S&P 500 had lost 1.25 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,435.78 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 45.92 points, or 0.74 percent, to 6,233.95. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.