Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
NEW YORK, June 22 Wall Street's major indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in healthcare stocks after Senate Republicans unveiled their proposal to replace Obamacare were offset by declines in financial and consumer staples sectors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.74 points, or 0.06 percent, to 21,397.29, the S&P 500 lost 1.11 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,434.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.73 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,236.69. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dan Grebler)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.