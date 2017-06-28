BRIEF-Wood Group wins multi-million dollar Husky Energy contract
* Husky energy awarded co a multi-million dollar contract to complete engineering for topsides of white rose in eastern Canada Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.06 points, or 0.67 percent, to 21,453.72, the S&P 500 gained 21.3 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,440.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.79 points, or 1.43 percent, to 6,234.41. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says announced that it has agreed to sell its entire remaining stake in Visma, together with a smaller stake from Cinven
TOKYO, June 29 Share buy-backs by Japanese companies are sharply down from last year despite rising profits, suggesting that Japan Inc's commitment to raising shareholder returns could be waning.