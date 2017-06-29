NEW YORK, June 29 Wall Street fell sharply on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials posting their
worst daily drop in about six weeks, as a recent decline in
technology shares deepened and outweighed strength in bank
shares.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 167.58 points,
or 0.78 percent, to 21,287.03, the S&P 500 lost 20.99
points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,419.7 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 90.06 points, or 1.44 percent, to 6,144.35.
For the first time since April 13, the Nasdaq ended the day
below its 50-day moving average.
