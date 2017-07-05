BRIEF-Bob Eulau has been named as next CEO of Sanmina
* Board has unanimously voted to appoint Bob Eulau as chief executive officer and a member of board, effective October 2, 2017
NEW YORK, July 5 A steep drop in oil prices dragged the energy sector lower and kept the Dow and S&P 500 in check on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq was buoyed by gains in the technology sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06 point, or 0 percent, to 21,479.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.54 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,432.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.80 points, or 0.67 percent, to 6,150.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Quebecor Media announces the purchase and cancellation of 541,899 common shares held by the Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec
* Spi Energy Co announces receipt of Nasdaq delisting determination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: