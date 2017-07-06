NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks fell sharply on
Thursday after a batch of disappointing labor market data
clashed with the possibility of a more hawkish Federal Reserve,
while rising tensions in the Korean peninsula provided
additional pressure.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.35 points,
or 0.73 percent, to 21,321.82, the S&P 500 lost 22.58
points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,409.96 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 61.39 points, or 1 percent, to 6,089.46.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Peter Cooney)