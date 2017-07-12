FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 hours ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits record close; Fed signals gradual approach to rate hikes
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 9 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits record close; Fed signals gradual approach to rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, pushing the Dow to a record high close, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said interest rates hikes would be gradual and rates will not have to rise much further to reach a neutral level.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.72 points, or 0.58 percent, to 21,532.79, the S&P 500 gained 17.88 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,443.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.87 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,261.17. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.