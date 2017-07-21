FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-GE drags Wall St lower; S&P, Nasdaq rise for week
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
May to stay as PM until 2020, close ally predicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 21, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 21 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-GE drags Wall St lower; S&P, Nasdaq rise for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ticked lower on Friday as weak earnings from industrial giant General Electric weighed, while tech shares retreated from record highs and energy tracked the price of oil lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.71 points, or 0.15 percent, to 21,580.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.91 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,472.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.25 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,387.75. (Reporting by Kimberly Chin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.