a day ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-J&J weighs on Dow, S&P; Nasdaq hits record
July 24, 2017 / 8:03 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-J&J weighs on Dow, S&P; Nasdaq hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Monday ahead of a big week of technology earnings reports, while the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials lagged behind as losses in healthcare heavyweight Johnson & Johnson took a toll.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.57 points, or 0.23 percent, to 21,530.5, the S&P 500 lost 1.83 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,470.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.05 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,410.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

