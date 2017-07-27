FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, transports slide in volatile, busy Wall St session
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 15 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, transports slide in volatile, busy Wall St session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - A swoon in technology and transportation shares dragged the S&P 500 lower on Thursday on a day full of corporate earnings reports, but the Dow industrials set a record closing high, helped by a jump in Verizon shares .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 85.54 points, or 0.39 percent, to 21,796.55, the S&P 500 lost 2.41 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,475.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.56 points, or 0.63 percent, to 6,382.19.

Trading volume across exchanges was over 7.6 billion shares, nearly 25 percent above the average of the last 20 sessions. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.