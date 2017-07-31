FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 14 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits high; indexes post gains for month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday, helped by Boeing, while selling in Facebook, Alphabet and other technology companies kept the S&P 500 flat and pulled the Nasdaq lower. Indexes posted gains for the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.81 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 21,891.12, the S&P 500 lost 1.78 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,470.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.55 points, or 0.42 percent, to 6,348.12. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

