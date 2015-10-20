Oct 20 Wall Street opened little changed on Tuesday as third-quarter earnings season gathered momentum with Verizon, Travelers and United Technologies reporting their results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.2 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,199.34, the S&P 500 lost 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,031.16 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 5.01 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,900.46. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)