US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. stocks ended down slightly Tuesday as a drop in healthcare and biotech stocks offset gains in United Technologies and Verizon.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.49 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,221.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,031.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.50 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,880.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
