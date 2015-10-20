NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. stocks ended down slightly Tuesday as a drop in healthcare and biotech stocks offset gains in United Technologies and Verizon.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.49 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,221.05, the S&P 500 lost 2.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,031.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.50 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,880.97. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)