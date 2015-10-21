US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed after GDP data
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Oct 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by strong quarterly results from industry heavyweights General Motors and Boeing.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.36 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,262.47, the S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,037.48 and the Nasdaq composite index added 22.38 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,903.35. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 30 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Thursday as investors awaited key economic data, including a final reading on fourth-quarter GDP numbers, and speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials.