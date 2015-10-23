Oct 23 A tech share rally drove U.S. stocks up sharply for a second day on Friday as earnings from companies including Microsoft Corp beat analysts' expectations, while healthcare shares rebounded from recent losses.

The S&P 500 erased its loss for the year and ended above its 200-day moving average for the first time since Aug. 19.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 160.68 points, or 0.92 percent, to 17,649.84, the S&P 500 gained 22.69 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,075.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.81 points, or 2.27 percent, to 5,031.86. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)