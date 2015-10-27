NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday on uncertainty over the U.S. rate outlook and disappointing results from Ford and other companies.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.69 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,582.36, the S&P 500 lost 5.25 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,065.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,030.15. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)